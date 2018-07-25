10 That Changed America

10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

Season 2 Episode 3 | 54m 56s

A whirlwind tour of 10 engineering feats that made our civilization possible: from the Erie Canal and Eads Bridge, to the Holland Tunnel and Hoover Dam. Find out which 10 modern marvels made the list.

Aired: 07/24/18

Expires: 08/22/18

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America 10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

Now Showing

10 That Changed America

10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

A whirlwind tour of 10 engineering feats that made our civilization possible.

S2 Ep3 | 54m 56s

10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

S2 Ep3 | 54m 56s

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America 10 Monuments That Changed America

10 That Changed America

10 Monuments That Changed America

A whirlwind tour of 10 monuments that mark key moments in American history.

S2 Ep2 | 54m 56s

10 Monuments That Changed America

S2 Ep2 | 54m 56s

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America 10 Streets That Changed America

10 That Changed America

10 Streets That Changed America

A whirlwind tour of 10 streets that change the way we get around.

S2 Ep1 | 54m 57s

10 Streets That Changed America

S2 Ep1 | 54m 57s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America Web Extra: When Mules Ruled the Canal

10 That Changed America

Web Extra: When Mules Ruled the Canal

The role played by mules that pulled barges along the Erie Canal in its early days.

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 2m 41s

Web Extra: When Mules Ruled the Canal

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 2m 41s

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America Web Extra: A View from the Top of the Roebling Bridge

10 That Changed America

Web Extra: A View from the Top of the Roebling Bridge

Geoffrey goes to the top of the Roebling Bridge to learn about its engineering feats.

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 12s

Web Extra: A View from the Top of the Roebling Bridge

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 12s

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America Web Extra: A Modern Ride on the Transcontinental Railroad

10 That Changed America

Web Extra: A Modern Ride on the Transcontinental Railroad

Amtrak still operates trains over portions of the original Transcontinental Railroad.

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 15s

Web Extra: A Modern Ride on the Transcontinental Railroad

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 15s

Video thumbnail: 10 That Changed America Web Extra: The Current State of the Interstate

10 That Changed America

Web Extra: The Current State of the Interstate

The once futuristic Interstate Highway System is now in need of repair.

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 7s

Web Extra: The Current State of the Interstate

Clip: S2 Ep3 | 3m 7s

See All

You Might Also Like

Living St. Louis
Great Conversations
Kentucky Life
Louisville Life
Our Town
Vegas PBS