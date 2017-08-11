S36 Ep5: The Cheetah Children
- Aired: 11/08/2017
- 52:59
- Expires: 12/06/2017
- Rating: TV-PG
For nearly two years in the forested hills of Zimbabwe, wildlife cameraman Kim Wolhuter shadowed a wild cheetah family on foot, to reveal in intimate detail the cubs’ remarkable journey to adulthood and their mother’s dedication in raising them.
