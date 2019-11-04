42nd Street
Season 47 Episode 7 | 2h 12m 5s
The 1981 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, 42nd Street is the song and dance, American dream fable of Broadway, featuring the iconic songs “42nd Street,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and many more.
Aired: 11/01/19
Aired: 11/01/19
