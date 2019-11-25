Austin City Limits

ACL Presents: Americana 18th Annual Honors

Special | 55m 37s

Enjoy musical highlights from the eighteenth annual Americana Honors, showcasing the best and brightest in Americana, including Brandi Carlile, Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, Mumford & Sons, Our Native Daughters, and more.

Aired: 11/23/19

Expires: 12/22/19

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.

ACL is produced by KLRU-TV and funding is provided in part by Dell, American Airlines, the Austin Convention Center Department and Cirrus Logic. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.

