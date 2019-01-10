PBS NewsHour

Will drug companies be held accountable for opioid crisis?

Clip: 01/02/2019 | 7m 6s

The nation’s opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017 and received new funding this past October. But rampant addiction led to some 40,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, and 2019 could see the culmination of a flood of ensuing lawsuits seeking accountability. William Brangham speaks to Barry Meier, who explores the origins of the epidemic in a new book, “Pain Killer.”

