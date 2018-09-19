Harper Lee: American Masters

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
One of the biggest American bestsellers of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird (1960) was thought to be the first and only novel by Harper Lee. However, on July 14, 2015, Go Set a Watchman was released, featuring characters from Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film originally aired July 10, 2015, as an update to Mary McDonagh Murphy’s 2012 documentary, Harper Lee: Hey, Boo.
