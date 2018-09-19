Harper Lee: American Masters

American Masters

One of the biggest American bestsellers of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird (1960) was thought to be the first and only novel by Harper Lee. However, on July 14, 2015, Go Set a Watchman was released, featuring characters from Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film originally aired July 10, 2015, as an update to Mary McDonagh Murphy’s 2012 documentary, Harper Lee: Hey, Boo.

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: American Masters E. L. Doctorow on How and How Not to Write a Novel

American Masters

E. L. Doctorow on How and How Not to Write a Novel

E. L. Doctorow's advice on how to write a novel, and what not to do when writing a novel.

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 1m 20s

E. L. Doctorow on How and How Not to Write a Novel

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 1m 20s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Harper Lee Live Q&A: Joy Brown and Mary McDonagh Murphy

American Masters

Harper Lee Live Q&A: Joy Brown and Mary McDonagh Murphy

Questions about Harper Lee, her history and her new novel are answered in a live Q&A.

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 30m 11s

Harper Lee Live Q&A: Joy Brown and Mary McDonagh Murphy

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 30m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Harper Lee - Preview

American Masters

Harper Lee - Preview

An updated version of Mary McDonagh Murphy’s 2012 film in time for Harper Lee's new book.

Preview: S29 Ep5 | 1m 49s

Harper Lee - Preview

Preview: S29 Ep5 | 1m 49s

Video thumbnail: American Masters James McBride on To Kill a Mockingbird

American Masters

James McBride on To Kill a Mockingbird

McBride reflects on Harper Lee's subtle activism and the role of writers in civil rights

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 29s

James McBride on To Kill a Mockingbird

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 29s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Richard Russo on To Kill a Mockingbird

American Masters

Richard Russo on To Kill a Mockingbird

The Pulitzer Prize winning author discusses the impact of Harper Lee's characters

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 34s

Richard Russo on To Kill a Mockingbird

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 34s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Mark Childress on To Kill a Mockingbird

American Masters

Mark Childress on To Kill a Mockingbird

Childress explains how the character Scout had a radical viewpoint in the segregated south

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 2m 37s

Mark Childress on To Kill a Mockingbird

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 2m 37s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Wally Lamb on To Kill a Mockingbird

American Masters

Wally Lamb on To Kill a Mockingbird

The acclaimed author discusses To Kill a Mockingbird as an agent of radical change

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 4s

Wally Lamb on To Kill a Mockingbird

Clip: S29 Ep5 | 3m 4s

