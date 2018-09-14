American Masters

Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel

Margaret Mitchell was no ordinary writer. The one book she published in her lifetime - Gone With the Wind - sold millions of copies during the Great Depression in America and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1937, 75 years ago. Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel engages leading authors, historians, biographers, and people with personal connections to Mitchell to reveal a complex and mysterious woman.

Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel

Explore the Pulitzer Prize-winning woman behind classic novel Gone With the Wind

Video thumbnail: American Masters Is Gone With The Wind Literature?

Is Gone With The Wind Literature?

Scholars and devoted readers of Margaret Mitchell's classic novel have been argue

Video thumbnail: American Masters Margaret Mitchell's Pulitzer Prize Night

Margaret Mitchell's Pulitzer Prize Night

Mitchell received news of the prize by phone and hid from the press

Video thumbnail: American Masters Maybelle Stephens Mitchell, Southern Suffragist

Maybelle Stephens Mitchell, Southern Suffragist

The most important person in Margaret Mitchell's life was her mother Maybelle

Video thumbnail: American Masters The Grand Premiere

The Grand Premiere

An unprecedented crowd turned out for opening night of Gone With the Wind in Atlanta

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pat Conroy: My Mother and Gone With The Wind

Pat Conroy: My Mother and Gone With The Wind

Pat Conroy tells a poignant story of listening to his mother read Gone With the Wind

Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel

Premieres nationally Monday, April 2 at 9 p.m. (ET) on PBS (check local listings)

Video thumbnail: American Masters The Atlanta Race Riot 1906

The Atlanta Race Riot 1906

Margaret Mitchell was profoundly influenced by a violent race riot

Video thumbnail: American Masters Interview with Pamela Roberts

Interview with Pamela Roberts

The director of Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel talks about her creative process

Video thumbnail: American Masters Steve Brodner sketches Cab Calloway Part 1

Steve Brodner sketches Cab Calloway Part 1

Watch Steve Brodner create a sketch of Cab to "Everbody Eats When They Come To My House"

Video thumbnail: American Masters Steve Brodner sketches Cab Calloway Part 2

Steve Brodner sketches Cab Calloway Part 2

Stever Brodner creates a sketch of Cab to "Minnie The Moocher" with a surprise at the end

