Margaret Mitchell was no ordinary writer. The one book she published in her lifetime - Gone With the Wind - sold millions of copies during the Great Depression in America and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1937, 75 years ago. Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel engages leading authors, historians, biographers, and people with personal connections to Mitchell to reveal a complex and mysterious woman.
