Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey

Discover the life and work of photographer Pedro E. Guerrero (Sept. 5, 1917-Sept. 13, 2012), a Mexican American, born and raised in segregated Mesa, AZ. His career included collaborations with architect Frank Lloyd Wright and sculptors Alexander Calder and Louise Nevelson. Although his work was acclaimed, his poignant story is largely unknown. A co-presentation of VOCES and American Masters.
