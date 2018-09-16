American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey

Season 29 Episode 7 | 53m 10s

Discover the life and work of photographer Pedro E. Guerrero (Sept. 5, 1917-Sept. 13, 2012), a Mexican American, born and raised in segregated Mesa, AZ. His career included collaborations with architect Frank Lloyd Wright and sculptors Alexander Calder and Louise Nevelson. Although his work was acclaimed, his poignant story is largely unknown. A co-presentation of VOCES and American Masters.

Aired: 09/18/15

Expires: 10/14/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: American Masters Photography Inspired by Pedro E. Guerrero

American Masters

Photography Inspired by Pedro E. Guerrero

View the photos and workshops inspired by "Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer’s Journey."

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 6m 14s

Photography Inspired by Pedro E. Guerrero

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 6m 14s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Alexander Calder: Works Photographed by Pedro E. Guerrero

American Masters

Alexander Calder: Works Photographed by Pedro E. Guerrero

Guerrero photographed Calder's works at his home, his studios, and around the world.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 19s

Alexander Calder: Works Photographed by Pedro E. Guerrero

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 19s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pedro E. Guerrero's Frank Lloyd Wright Photographs

American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero's Frank Lloyd Wright Photographs

Pedro E. Guerrero's photos taken with a 4x5 large format camera show texture and depth.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 26s

Pedro E. Guerrero's Frank Lloyd Wright Photographs

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 26s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero, Master of Interior Lighting

American Masters

Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero, Master of Interior Lighting

Guerrero rose above challenges to make his interior lighting look natural.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 25s

Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero, Master of Interior Lighting

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 25s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Filmmaker Interview on Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero

American Masters

Filmmaker Interview on Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero

Raymond Telles and Yvan Iturriaga co-directed and co-produced a film on the photographer.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 5m 30s

Filmmaker Interview on Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 5m 30s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs of a Connecticut Church

American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs of a Connecticut Church

Pedro E. Guerrero documented The United Church of Rowayton, designed by Joseph Salerno.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 20s

Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs of a Connecticut Church

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 20s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey - Preview

American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey - Preview

The story of Pedro E. Guerrero (9/5/17 - 9/13/12), a Mexican American photographer.

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 3m 7s

Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey - Preview

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 3m 7s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs Help Architect See a Problem

American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs Help Architect See a Problem

Guerrero's photographs allowed architect Frank Lloyd Wright to see a flaw in a design.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 20s

Pedro E. Guerrero's Photographs Help Architect See a Problem

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 20s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Pedro E. Guerrero Photo Campaign

American Masters

Pedro E. Guerrero Photo Campaign

Share your photos of architecture, design and sculpture with #PedroPBS on Instagram.

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 30s

Pedro E. Guerrero Photo Campaign

Preview: S29 Ep7 | 30s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero and Sculptor Louise Nevelson

American Masters

Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero and Sculptor Louise Nevelson

Pedro E. Guerrero describes his work with Louise Nevelson, a sculptor based in New York.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 33s

Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero and Sculptor Louise Nevelson

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 2m 33s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Photography Work in the Mad Men Era - Pedro E. Guerrero

American Masters

Photography Work in the Mad Men Era - Pedro E. Guerrero

Photographer Pedro E. Guerrero talks about his magazine work in the 1950s and 60s.

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 58s

Photography Work in the Mad Men Era - Pedro E. Guerrero

Clip: S29 Ep7 | 1m 58s

