KET Presents

An Act of Dog

Special | 27m 53s

In his Louisville studio, artist Mark Barone sets out to paint 5,500 portraits of the dogs he has discovered are euthanized every day in America.

Aired: 12/12/17

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

KET Presents

Fancy Farm 2019 Highlights

Renee Shaw presents highlights from the 2019 Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County, Kentucky.

S3 Ep2 | 56m 23s

Fancy Farm 2019 Highlights

S3 Ep2 | 56m 23s

KET Presents

Fancy Farm 2019, Part 1

Live coverage of the political event in Graves County, Kentucky, including candidate speec

S3 Ep1 | 2h 45m 40s

Fancy Farm 2019, Part 1

S3 Ep1 | 2h 45m 40s

