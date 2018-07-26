Kingdoms of the Sky

Andes

Episode 3 | 54m 8s

See the extraordinary wildlife and people of the Andes. Pumas hunt guanaco, shape-shifting frogs hide in remote cloud forests and the descendants of Inca build bridges of grass. The world’s driest desert, huge salt lakes and spectacular peaks are all found in the world’s longest mountain range.

Aired: 07/25/18

Expires: 08/23/18

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Kingdoms of the Sky Andes

Now Showing

Kingdoms of the Sky

Andes

See the wildlife and people of the Andes – the world’s longest mountain range.

Ep3 | 54m 8s

Andes

Ep3 | 54m 8s

Video thumbnail: Kingdoms of the Sky Himalaya

Kingdoms of the Sky

Himalaya

Tour the wildlife and people of the Himalaya – the highest mountain range on earth.

Ep2 | 54m 7s

Himalaya

Ep2 | 54m 7s

Video thumbnail: Kingdoms of the Sky Rockies

Kingdoms of the Sky

Rockies

Explore the wildlife and people of the Rockies, from wolverines to wingsuit flyers.

Ep1 | 54m 8s

Rockies

Ep1 | 54m 8s

See All Episodes

You Might Also Like

Smart Health
Prairie Sportsman
Great Minnesota Parks
Minnesota 4-H: Growing True Leaders
Animal R&R
WEDU Quest