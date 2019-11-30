Animal Espionage
Season 46 Episode 23 | 53m 29s
How do you study an animal you can't even get close to? Camera traps and drones are revolutionizing wildlife biology by recording the secret lives of animals—from whales and tigers to elusive giant armadillos—all without disturbing them.
Aired: 11/27/19
Expires: 12/25/19Video has closed captioning.
Problems Playing Video?
Why Sharks Attack
Will analyzing the hunting instincts of this endangered predator reduce deadly attacks?
Extreme Animal Weapons
NOVA uncovers the secrets of nature’s battleground—claws, horns, fangs and all.
Bird Brain
Watch as birds solve puzzles and challenge our basic notions of intelligence.
NOVA Wonders What Are Animals Saying?
Can we crack the code of animal communication?
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.