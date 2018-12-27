NOVAApollo's Daring Mission Season 45 Episode 18 | 53m 41s Apollo astronauts and engineers tell the inside story of how the first mission to the moon, Apollo 8, pioneered groundbreaking technologies that would pave the way to land a man on the moon and win the space race. Aired: 12/26/18 Expires: 01/23/19 Rating: TV-PG Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.checkmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeNOVAApollo's Daring MissionSeason 45 Episode 18Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardUnable to copyLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose Learn More DownEpisode Links NOVA's "Apollo's Daring Mission" Homepage Email Newsletter Shop NOVA