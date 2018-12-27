NOVA

Apollo's Daring Mission

Season 45 Episode 18 | 53m 41s

Apollo astronauts and engineers tell the inside story of how the first mission to the moon, Apollo 8, pioneered groundbreaking technologies that would pave the way to land a man on the moon and win the space race.

Aired: 12/26/18

Expires: 01/23/19

Rating: TV-PG

