Nature

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Season 37 Episode 7 | 53m 29s

Join Sir David Attenborough as he pieces together the remarkable discovery of the Ichthyosaur, a fearsome fish lizard that lived during the age of dinosaurs.

Aired: 01/09/19

Expires: 02/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Extras From This Episode

Discovering a New Ichthyosaur

Nature

Discovering a New Ichthyosaur

Witness the discovery of a new ichthyosaur fossil.

Clip: S37 Ep7 | 2m 14s

Discovering a New Ichthyosaur

Clip: S37 Ep7 | 2m 14s

Meet a Jurassic Killer: Temnodontosaurus

Nature

Meet a Jurassic Killer: Temnodontosaurus

Temnodontosaurus fossils prove that this large predator fed on smaller ichthyosaurs.

Clip: S37 Ep7 | 3m 14s

Meet a Jurassic Killer: Temnodontosaurus

Clip: S37 Ep7 | 3m 14s

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Nature

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Join Sir David Attenborough as he uncovers a new species of Ichthyosaur.

Preview: S37 Ep7 | 35s

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Preview: S37 Ep7 | 35s

