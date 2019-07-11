Back to the Moon
Season 46 Episode 11 | 53m 39s
Fifty years after humans first set foot on the Moon, new scientific discoveries are fueling excitement for a return to the lunar surface—this time, perhaps, to stay. Join the scientists and engineers working to make life on the Moon a reality.
Aired: 07/10/19
Aired: 07/10/19
