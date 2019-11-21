Bears
Season 38 Episode 8 | 53m 14s
Follow the adventures of bears across the globe, from grizzlies to pandas to sloth bears, as they draw on their brains, brawn and unique adaptations to survive. Find out what it really takes to be a bear in today’s ever-changing world.
Aired: 11/20/19
Expires: 12/18/19Video has closed captioning.
Problems Playing Video?
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Rosalind P. Walter, Sandra Atlas Bass, Doris R. and Robert J. Thomas, The Hite Foundation, Gary and Christy Roeber, The Sun Hill Family Foundation in memory of Susan and Edwin Malloy, The Arlene and Milton D. Berkman Philanthropic Fund, the Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, the Anderson Family Fund, The M. & H. Sommer Foundation, Ron Hull, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, by PBS, and by Viewers Like You.