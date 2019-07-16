POV

Bisbee '17

Season 32 Episode 4 | 1h 50m 48s

Radically combining documentary and scripted elements, Bisbee '17 follows several members of the close-knit community in Bisbee, Arizona, a former mining town, as they commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bisbee Deportation, when 1,200 immigrant miners were violently taken from their homes by a deputized force, shipped to the desert on cattle cars and left to die.

Aired: 07/15/19

Expires: 08/12/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Bertha Foundation, Marguerite Casey Foundation, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts, with special support from The Fledgling Fund.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: POV Bisbee '17

Now Showing

POV

Bisbee '17

A town commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deportation of 1,200 immigrant miners.

S32 Ep4 | 1h 50m 48s

Bisbee '17

S32 Ep4 | 1h 50m 48s

Video thumbnail: POV Call Her Ganda

POV

Call Her Ganda

Activists pursue justice for a Filipina transgender woman murdered by a U.S. Marine.

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Call Her Ganda

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Video thumbnail: POV The Gospel of EurekaPassport

POV

The Gospel of Eureka

A town of Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes.

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

The Gospel of Eureka

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

Video thumbnail: POV Roll Red Roll

POV

Roll Red Roll

Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

Roll Red Roll

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: POV Trailer | Bisbee '17

POV

Trailer | Bisbee '17

A town commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deportation of 1,200 immigrant miners.

Preview: S32 Ep4 | 2m 24s

Trailer | Bisbee '17

Preview: S32 Ep4 | 2m 24s

See All Extras

More From This Collection

Video thumbnail: POV Call Her Ganda

POV

Call Her Ganda

Activists pursue justice for a Filipina transgender woman murdered by a U.S. Marine.

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Call Her Ganda

S32 Ep3 | 1h 23m 1s

Video thumbnail: POV Bill Nye: Science Guy

POV

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Bill Nye is on a mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking.

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Bill Nye: Science Guy

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Video thumbnail: POV Still TomorrowPassport

POV

Still Tomorrow

A rural poet becomes a sudden star in China, whose writings ponder life, love and pain.

S31 Ep10 | 53m 6s

Still Tomorrow

S31 Ep10 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: POV SurvivorsPassport

POV

Survivors

Survivors presents an intimate portrait of Sierra Leone during the Ebola outbreak.

S31 Ep14 | 1h 23m 26s

Survivors

S31 Ep14 | 1h 23m 26s

Video thumbnail: POV Roll Red Roll

POV

Roll Red Roll

Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

Roll Red Roll

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

Video thumbnail: POV The Gospel of EurekaPassport

POV

The Gospel of Eureka

A town of Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes.

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

The Gospel of Eureka

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

Video thumbnail: POV Web Junkie

POV

Web Junkie

Inside an internet addiction rehab center in Beijing.

S28 Ep4 | 51m 32s

Web Junkie

S28 Ep4 | 51m 32s

Video thumbnail: POV Lost Boys of Sudan

POV

Lost Boys of Sudan

Lost Boys of Sudan follows two young Dinka refugees through their first year in America.

S17 Ep12 | 1h 23m

Lost Boys of Sudan

S17 Ep12 | 1h 23m

Video thumbnail: POV The End of the Nightstick

POV

The End of the Nightstick

This startling expose unravels a history of abuse of suspects by the Chicago police.

S7 Ep5 | 44m 15s

The End of the Nightstick

S7 Ep5 | 44m 15s

Video thumbnail: POV Only the YoungPassport

POV

Only the Young

Three teens in a California town wrestle with questions of love, friendship and the future

S26 Ep4 | 1h 10m

Only the Young

S26 Ep4 | 1h 10m

Video thumbnail: POV The Workers Cup

POV

The Workers Cup

In Qatar, migrant workers for the 2022 World Cup compete in their own soccer tournament.

S31 Ep5 | 1h 22m 45s

The Workers Cup

S31 Ep5 | 1h 22m 45s

See All
Season 32 highlights women's stories

Press Release

Season 32 highlights women's stories

Watch trailer

You Might Also Like

PBS Online Film Festival
Independent Lens
Film School Shorts
America ReFramed
Doc World
REEL SOUTH