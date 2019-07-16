Bisbee '17
Season 32 Episode 4 | 1h 50m 48s
Radically combining documentary and scripted elements, Bisbee '17 follows several members of the close-knit community in Bisbee, Arizona, a former mining town, as they commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bisbee Deportation, when 1,200 immigrant miners were violently taken from their homes by a deputized force, shipped to the desert on cattle cars and left to die.
Aired: 07/15/19
Aired: 07/15/19
