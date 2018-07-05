By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, is a site of festivity unlike any other in the world. Conflagrant revelry engulfs the town for ten days. For the three-quarters of Tultepec residents that work in pyrotechnics, the celebration anchors their way of life. Plunging headlong into the fire, Brimstone & Glory honors the spirit of Tultepec and celebrates celebration itself.