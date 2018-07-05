POV

Brimstone & Glory

Season 31 Episode 4 | 52m 59s

The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, is a site of festivity unlike any other in the world. Conflagrant revelry engulfs the town for ten days. For the three-quarters of Tultepec residents that work in pyrotechnics, the celebration anchors their way of life. Plunging headlong into the fire, Brimstone & Glory honors the spirit of Tultepec and celebrates celebration itself.

Aired: 07/02/18

Expires: 08/02/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: POV Brimstone & Glory: Trailer

POV

Brimstone & Glory: Trailer

A plunge into the fire of Tultepec, Mexico, the site of the National Pyrotechnic Festival.

Preview: S31 Ep4 | 2m 25s

Brimstone & Glory: Trailer

Preview: S31 Ep4 | 2m 25s

Video thumbnail: POV Brimstone & Glory - Pamplonada – The Bulls

POV

Brimstone & Glory - Pamplonada – The Bulls

The clip is a visual poem capturing the essence of the crowd’s interaction with the bulls.

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 8m 14s

Brimstone & Glory - Pamplonada – The Bulls

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 8m 14s

Video thumbnail: POV Brimstone & Glory - Castillos - Castles of Fire

POV

Brimstone & Glory - Castillos - Castles of Fire

The clip is a visual poem capturing the essence of one of the Festival’s two main displays

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 4m 55s

Brimstone & Glory - Castillos - Castles of Fire

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 4m 55s

Video thumbnail: POV Brimstone & Glory - Introduction

POV

Brimstone & Glory - Introduction

An introduction to the National Pyrotechnic Festival.

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 3m 52s

Brimstone & Glory - Introduction

Clip: S31 Ep4 | 3m 52s

