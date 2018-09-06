Ancient Invisible Cities

Cairo

Episode 2 | 54m 43s

Darius Arya uses the latest scanning technology to reveal the historical secrets of Cairo and Ancient Egypt. He explores the Great Pyramid of Giza and the first pyramid ever built. He also explores a hidden Roman fortress and discovers a well deep in the rock below the Arabic citadel of Saladin.

Aired: 09/05/18

Expires: 10/03/18

Video thumbnail: Ancient Invisible Cities Athens

Ancient Invisible Cities

Athens

Darius Arya uses 3D scans to reveal the secrets of ancient Athens, the home of democracy.

Ep1 | 54m 51s

Athens

Ep1 | 54m 51s

See All Episodes

