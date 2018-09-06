By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Darius Arya uses the latest scanning technology to reveal the historical secrets of Cairo and Ancient Egypt. He explores the Great Pyramid of Giza and the first pyramid ever built. He also explores a hidden Roman fortress and discovers a well deep in the rock below the Arabic citadel of Saladin.