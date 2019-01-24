FRONTLINE

Coal's Deadly Dust/Targeting Yemen

Season 37 Episode 6 | 54m 47s

FRONTLINE and NPR investigate the rise of severe black lung disease among coal miners, and the failure to respond. This joint investigation reveals the biggest disease clusters ever documented, and how the industry and the government failed to protect miners. Also in this two-part hour, FRONTLINE presents a report from Yemen.

Aired: 01/22/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
FRONTLINE

Coal's Deadly Dust/Targeting Yemen

Reports on a severe black lung epidemic, and the U.S. fight against Al Qaeda in Yemen.

S37 Ep6 | 54m 47s

Coal's Deadly Dust/Targeting Yemen

S37 Ep6 | 54m 47s

