College Behind Bars

Part 1: 'No One Ever Taught Me Any of That.'

Episode 1 | 57m 53s

Incarcerated men and women in New York State are admitted to the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI), one of the most rigorous college programs in America. As they begin their studies at Eastern and Taconic Correctional facilities, they discover that they will be held to the same high standards as Bard College students on the main campus in Annandale-on-Hudson.

Aired: 11/25/19

Expires: 01/24/20

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for College Behind Bars is provided by Bank of America; PBS; Ford Foundation / JustFilms; National Endowment for the Humanities; Meg & Tomas Bergstrand; Regina K. Scully; The Lise Strickler & Mark Gallogly Charitable Fund; a fund at The New York Community Trust; Patty Quillin through the Meadow Fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation; Barbara & Richard Novick; Chicken & Egg Pictures; The William H. Donner Foundation; Hartley Film Foundation; Bertha Foundation; The Harnisch Foundation; Compton Foundation; and Lisa Philp; and members of The Better Angels Society: John & Catherine Debs, The Cousins Foundation, Inc., Abrams Foundation, Schwartz/Reisman Foundation, Ted Dintersmith & Elizabeth Hazard, McCloskey Family Charitable Trust, and Donna & Dick Strong

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: College Behind Bars Part 4: 'Home is a Work in Progress'

College Behind Bars

Part 4: 'Home is a Work in Progress'

As graduation nears, students grapple with the past and some face the realities of release

Ep4 | 57m 29s

Part 4: 'Home is a Work in Progress'

Ep4 | 57m 29s

Video thumbnail: College Behind Bars Part 3: 'Every Single Word Matters'

College Behind Bars

Part 3: 'Every Single Word Matters'

The debate team faces rival West Point, and the students’ senior projects get underway.

Ep3 | 57m 33s

Part 3: 'Every Single Word Matters'

Ep3 | 57m 33s

Video thumbnail: College Behind Bars Part 2: 'I'm Trying to Get Home to My Family, Too.'

College Behind Bars

Part 2: 'I'm Trying to Get Home to My Family, Too.'

Learn more about the students' personal stories and the challenges of college in prison.

Ep2 | 56m 52s

Part 2: 'I'm Trying to Get Home to My Family, Too.'

Ep2 | 56m 52s

Video thumbnail: College Behind Bars Part 1: 'No One Ever Taught Me Any of That.'

Now Showing

College Behind Bars

Part 1: 'No One Ever Taught Me Any of That.'

Meet the incarcerated students enrolled in one of America's most rigorous college programs

Ep1 | 57m 53s

Part 1: 'No One Ever Taught Me Any of That.'

Ep1 | 57m 53s

See All Episodes

Explore Ken Burns Shows

Ken Burns
Country Music
The Mayo Clinic
The Vietnam War | Broadcast Version
Defying The Nazis: The Sharps' War
JACKIE ROBINSON