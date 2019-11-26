Part 2: 'I'm Trying to Get Home to My Family, Too.'
Episode 2 | 56m 52s
Sebastian, Dyjuan and Tamara reflect on the difficult circumstances of their childhood, while the debate team prepares to face the University of Vermont. Shawnta, Tamika and Tamara make great strides academically, only to discover that BPI keeps raising the bar. Brian and Rodney are accused of breaking prison rules and sent to the solitary housing unit, SHU, their education in serious jeopardy.
Aired: 11/25/19
Expires: 01/24/20Video has closed captioning.
