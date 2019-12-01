Part 3: 'Every Single Word Matters'
Episode 3 | 57m 33s
The debate union faces their rival across the river, West Point. Rodney, Sebastian and Giovannie embark on yearlong senior projects. Newly released from federal prison, Dyjuan’s younger brother, Kanan, comes for a visit, as does Rodney’s sister, Elitha. Tamara receives devastating news from home, and Shawnta reckons with her own path to prison. In New York City, Jule struggles to find work.
Aired: 11/26/19
