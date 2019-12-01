Part 4: 'Home is a Work in Progress'
Episode 4 | 57m 29s
The debate union faces Harvard. While Rodney and Sebastian complete their 100-page senior projects and present them to faculty, Giovannie gets into trouble and is sent to SHU, not able to complete his project before being released. At graduation at Taconic, Tamara, Tamika and Shawnta receive associate degrees, while at Eastern, Rodney and Sebastian receive bachelor’s degrees.
Aired: 11/26/19
Expires: 01/24/20Video has closed captioning.
