Life from Above

Colorful Planet

Episode 2 | 54m 40s

From space earth is not just a blue planet but a kaleidoscope of color. Swirls of turquoise phytoplankton trigger an oceanic feeding frenzy, China turns yellow as millions of flowers bloom and at night the waters off the coast of Argentina are spotted with mysterious green lights.

Aired: 10/30/19

Expires: 11/27/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video thumbnail: Life from Above Moving Planet

Life from Above

Moving Planet

Cameras in space reveal the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet.

Ep1 | 54m 39s

Moving Planet

Ep1 | 54m 39s

Video thumbnail: Life from Above 4,000 Parakeets

Life from Above

4,000 Parakeets

In the grey of India’s city streets 4,000 wild parakeets create a flash of green.

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 57s

4,000 Parakeets

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 57s

Video thumbnail: Life from Above The Aurora

Life from Above

The Aurora

The view from space transforms our understanding of the Aurora.

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 48s

The Aurora

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 48s

Video thumbnail: Life from Above China’s Yellow Fields

Life from Above

China’s Yellow Fields

Every spring China’s fields turn yellow as rapeseed flowers bloom.

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 23s

China’s Yellow Fields

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 23s

