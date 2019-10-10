Wild Metropolis

Commuters

Episode 2 | 54m 46s

In a modern migration, animals travel in and out of cities to find food, shelter or to start a family. See if the secret to success in a fast-changing world is commuting.

Aired: 10/09/19

Expires: 11/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video thumbnail: Wild Metropolis Residents

Wild Metropolis

Residents

Discover the extraordinary ways wildlife is making itself at home in the world’s cities.

Ep1 | 54m 1s

Residents

Ep1 | 54m 1s

Extras From This Episode

