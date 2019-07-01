Endeavour

Confection

Season 6 Episode 3 | 1h 23m 2s

Endeavour is faced with a triple murder that exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.

Aired: 06/30/19

Expires: 07/14/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Endeavour DegüelloPassport

Endeavour

Degüello

A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.

S6 Ep4 | 1h 22m 42s

Degüello

S6 Ep4 | 1h 22m 42s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Confection

Now Showing

Endeavour

Confection

A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.

S6 Ep3 | 1h 23m 2s

Confection

S6 Ep3 | 1h 23m 2s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Apollo

Endeavour

Apollo

Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.

S6 Ep2 | 1h 23m 2s

Apollo

S6 Ep2 | 1h 23m 2s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour PylonPassport

Endeavour

Pylon

Endeavour returns investigates a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.

S6 Ep1 | 1h 23m 2s

Pylon

S6 Ep1 | 1h 23m 2s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Scene

Endeavour

Scene

Morse, Strange and Dr. DeBryn discover a possible overdose death.

Clip: S6 Ep3 | 1m 13s

Scene

Clip: S6 Ep3 | 1m 13s

Video thumbnail: Endeavour Episode 3 Preview | Confection

Endeavour

Episode 3 Preview | Confection

A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.

Preview: S6 Ep3 | 28s

Episode 3 Preview | Confection

Preview: S6 Ep3 | 28s

See All Extras
Get to Know the Cast of Season 6

Feature

Get to Know the Cast of Season 6

Read Now

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
Les Miserables
Unforgotten
Mrs. Wilson
Victoria
Poldark