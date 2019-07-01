Confection
Season 6 Episode 3 | 1h 23m 2s
Endeavour is faced with a triple murder that exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Aired: 06/30/19
Expires: 07/14/19Video has closed captioning.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
