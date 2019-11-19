Conscience Point
Season 21 Episode 4 | 1h 13m 36s
Conscience Point tracks the fractured history of the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island alongside the spirited path of one Native woman determined to make a stand: activist Rebecca Hill-Genia who, together with other determined tribal members and allies, has waged a relentless, years-long battle to protect the land and Shinnecock cultural heritage from the ravages of development and displacement.
Aired: 11/18/19
Expires: 12/18/19Video has closed captioning.