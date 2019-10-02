FRONTLINE

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Season 2019 Episode 13 | 1h 54m 48s

A year after the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, FRONTLINE investigates the rise of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. In a two-hour documentary, Martin Smith — who has covered the Middle East for FRONTLINE for 20 years — examines the crown prince's vision for the future of Saudi Arabia, his handling of dissent and his ties to Khashoggi's killing.

Aired: 10/01/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation, the Park Foundation, The John and Helen Glessner Family Trust, and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Now Showing

FRONTLINE

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

FRONTLINE investigates the rise of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

S2019 Ep13 | 1h 54m 48s

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

S2019 Ep13 | 1h 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Flint's Deadly Water

FRONTLINE

Flint's Deadly Water

Investigating the deadly toll from the Flint water crisis.

S2019 Ep12 | 54m 47s

Flint's Deadly Water

S2019 Ep12 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Sex Trafficking in America

FRONTLINE

Sex Trafficking in America

Unimaginable stories of young women coerced into prostitution.

S2019 Ep11 | 54m 48s

Sex Trafficking in America

S2019 Ep11 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Supreme Revenge

FRONTLINE

Supreme Revenge

Inside the no-holds-barred war for control of the Supreme Court.

S2019 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Supreme Revenge

S2019 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Trump's Trade War

FRONTLINE

Trump's Trade War

The inside story of President Trump’s gamble to confront China over trade.

S2019 Ep9 | 54m 45s

Trump's Trade War

S2019 Ep9 | 54m 45s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Last Survivors

FRONTLINE

The Last Survivors

Some of the last survivors of the Holocaust talk about its lingering impact.

S2019 Ep8 | 54m 48s

The Last Survivors

S2019 Ep8 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Abortion Divide

FRONTLINE

The Abortion Divide

Stories of women dealing with unplanned pregnancies in a community divided over abortion.

S2019 Ep7 | 54m 47s

The Abortion Divide

S2019 Ep7 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Marcos Doesn't Live Here Anymore

FRONTLINE

Marcos Doesn't Live Here Anymore

A U.S. veteran fights to reunite her family after her undocumented husband is deported.

S2019 Ep6 | 1h 54m 2s

Marcos Doesn't Live Here Anymore

S2019 Ep6 | 1h 54m 2s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Mueller Investigation

FRONTLINE

The Mueller Investigation

With the Mueller report complete, a look back at how we arrived at this moment.

S2019 Ep5 | 54m 18s

The Mueller Investigation

S2019 Ep5 | 54m 18s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Trial of Ratko Mladić

FRONTLINE

The Trial of Ratko Mladić

Ratko Mladić went on trial for some of the worst atrocities in Europe since the Holocaust.

S2019 Ep4 | 1h 54m 52s

The Trial of Ratko Mladić

S2019 Ep4 | 1h 54m 52s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Right to Fail

FRONTLINE

Right to Fail

Investigating the NY effort to let those with severe mental illnesses live on their own.

S2019 Ep3 | 54m 48s

Right to Fail

S2019 Ep3 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Predator on the Reservation

FRONTLINE

Predator on the Reservation

An investigation into the failure to stop a pediatrician accused of sexual abuse.

S2019 Ep2 | 54m 48s

Predator on the Reservation

S2019 Ep2 | 54m 48s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE MBS Speaks About His Role in the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

FRONTLINE

MBS Speaks About His Role in the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Mohammed bin Salman told FRONTLINE, “It happened under my watch.”

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 1m 3s

MBS Speaks About His Role in the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 1m 3s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Inside Jamal Khashoggi’s Decision to Speak Out Against MBS

FRONTLINE

Inside Jamal Khashoggi’s Decision to Speak Out Against MBS

Khashoggi told FRONTLINE he didn’t want to be a dissident — nor did he want to be silent.

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 2m 5s

Inside Jamal Khashoggi’s Decision to Speak Out Against MBS

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 2m 5s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Jamal Khashoggi on “MBS’s War” in Yemen

FRONTLINE

Jamal Khashoggi on “MBS’s War” in Yemen

Years before his murder, Khashoggi praised the Yemen military campaign spearheaded by MBS.

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 3m 24s

Jamal Khashoggi on “MBS’s War” in Yemen

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 3m 24s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE "The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia" - Preview

FRONTLINE

"The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia" - Preview

FRONTLINE investigates the rise of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Preview: S2019 Ep13 | 31s

"The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia" - Preview

Preview: S2019 Ep13 | 31s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Serious Questions Raised About Khashoggi Murder in Interview

FRONTLINE

Serious Questions Raised About Khashoggi Murder in Interview

FRONTLINE asks Saudi officials how Khashoggi's murder could have been a "rogue operation."

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 5m 47s

Serious Questions Raised About Khashoggi Murder in Interview

Clip: S2019 Ep13 | 5m 47s

See All Extras

You Might Also Like

PBS NewsHour
Washington Week
Amanpour and Company
To The Contrary
Firing Line
America From Scratch