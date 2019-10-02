The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Season 2019 Episode 13 | 1h 54m 48s
A year after the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, FRONTLINE investigates the rise of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. In a two-hour documentary, Martin Smith — who has covered the Middle East for FRONTLINE for 20 years — examines the crown prince's vision for the future of Saudi Arabia, his handling of dissent and his ties to Khashoggi's killing.
Aired: 10/01/19Video has closed captioning.
