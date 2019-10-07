Press

Death Knock

Episode 1 | 58m 42s

Deputy news editor for The Herald, Holly Evans, is pursuing a story about a young woman who died following a hit-and-run by a police car. The only footage of the accident, however, is in the hands of The Post, and its ruthless tabloid editor Duncan Allen. After a young footballer commits suicide, new reporter Ed Washburn interviews the boy’s parents.

Aired: 10/06/19

Expires: 10/20/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.

