Decoding da Vinci
Season 46 Episode 21 | 53m 41s
Leonardo da Vinci was a Renaissance genius. Not only did he paint masterpieces of art, but he was an obsessive scientist and inventor, dreaming up complex machines centuries ahead of his time, including parachutes, armored tanks, hang gliders, and robots. On the 500th anniversary of Leonardo’s death, with the help of biographer Walter Isaacson, NOVA investigates the secrets of Leonardo’s success.
Aired: 11/13/19
Expires: 12/11/19Video has closed captioning.
Problems Playing Video?
Scientist? Artist. Pirate!
Joe Davis is a one-of-a-kind individual sailing uncharted waters between art and science.
How did Leonardo da Vinci Paint the Mona Lisa?
Learn what inspired da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
Is There Such A Thing as Probiotics for Paintings?
Scientists are studying microbes that might be destroying—or saving—priceless works of art
Caryn Babaian: Biology Teacher
Secret: Artist
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.