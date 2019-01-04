American Masters

Decoding Watson

Season 33 Episode 1 | 1h 23m 26s

Meet James Watson, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist behind the double helix as he confronts his complex legacy. With unprecedented access to Watson and his family, "American Masters: Decoding Watson" explores his life, achievements, controversies and contradictions.

Aired: 01/02/19

Expires: 01/29/19

Rating: TV-G

DNA Discoveries Before Watson and Crick

Watson and Crick discovered DNA’s structure, but other scientists paved the way for them.

Clip: S33 Ep1 | 3m

Demystifying DNA Structure

Scientists explain how DNA’s double helix structure makes each of us genetically distinct.

Clip: S33 Ep1 | 2m 18s

James Watson on X-ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin

Rosalind Franklin’s work contributed to Watson and Crick’s discovery of DNA’s structure.

Clip: S33 Ep1 | 2m 36s

American Masters: Decoding Watson Trailer

Scientist James Watson, the man behind the Double Helix, confronts his complex legacy.

Preview: S33 Ep1 | 2m 54s

