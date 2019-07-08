Degüello
Season 6 Episode 4 | 1h 22m 42s
The collapse of a tower block reveals a clue that may uncover the truth behind the crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Aired: 07/07/19
Expires: 07/21/19Video has closed captioning.
Already a KET member? You may have an unactivated KET Passport member benefit. Check to see.
Season 6 Episode 4 | 1h 22m 42s
The collapse of a tower block reveals a clue that may uncover the truth behind the crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Aired: 07/07/19
Expires: 07/21/19Video has closed captioning.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Shaun Evans on Where Morse Ends Up
Shaun Evans talks about the evolution of Endeavour Morse throughout his life.
The collapse of a tower block reveals a new clue that may uncover the truth.