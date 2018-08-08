FRONTLINE

Documenting Hate: Charlottesville

Season 36 Episode 13 | 55m 2s

For the past year, FRONTLINE and ProPublica have been investigating how the violent and infamous rally in Charlottesville last year became a watershed moment for the white supremacist movement. Correspondent A.C. Thompson shows how some of those behind the racist violence went unpunished and shines a light on the rise of new white supremacist groups in America.

Aired: 08/07/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

