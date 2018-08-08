Documenting Hate: Charlottesville

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
For the past year, FRONTLINE and ProPublica have been investigating how the violent and infamous rally in Charlottesville last year became a watershed moment for the white supremacist movement. Correspondent A.C. Thompson shows how some of those behind the racist violence went unpunished and shines a light on the rise of new white supremacist groups in America.