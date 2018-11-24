Dogs in the Land of Lions

NatureDogs in the Land of Lions Season 37 Episode 5 | 53m 29s Follow the unforgettable journey of a close-knit family of wild dogs in Zimbabwe and witness rarely seen behavior, from tender moments with newborn pups, to the thrills of hunting wildebeest, to close encounters with their greatest enemy - the lion. Aired: 11/21/18 Expires: 12/19/18 Rating: TV-PG Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.checkmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeNatureDogs in the Land of LionsSeason 37 Episode 5Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose