Nature

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Season 37 Episode 5 | 53m 29s

Follow the unforgettable journey of a close-knit family of wild dogs in Zimbabwe and witness rarely seen behavior, from tender moments with newborn pups, to the thrills of hunting wildebeest, to close encounters with their greatest enemy - the lion.

Aired: 11/21/18

Expires: 12/19/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Nature Dogs in the Land of Lions

Now Showing

Nature

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Follow a close-knit family of wild dogs growing up in a land ruled by lions.

S37 Ep5 | 53m 29s

Dogs in the Land of Lions

S37 Ep5 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Nature

A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Discover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels.

S37 Ep4 | 53m 29s

A Squirrel's Guide to Success

S37 Ep4 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and Secrets

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and Secrets

It's a critical time for cat research and conservation.

S37 Ep3 | 53m 29s

Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and Secrets

S37 Ep3 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every Corner

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every Corner

Discover how cats have conquered the world, thriving in almost every landscape on Earth.

S37 Ep2 | 53m 29s

Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every Corner

S37 Ep2 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme LivesPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme Lives

Discover what makes big cats among the world’s most diverse and successful predators.

S37 Ep1 | 53m 29s

Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme Lives

S37 Ep1 | 53m 29s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Nature Wild Dogs Take on Wildebeest

Nature

Wild Dogs Take on Wildebeest

This young wild dog pack manages to bring down a wildebeest.

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 23s

Wild Dogs Take on Wildebeest

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 23s

Video thumbnail: Nature African Wild Dog Mom Needs a Break from Pups

Nature

African Wild Dog Mom Needs a Break from Pups

With 12 hungry pups to feed, sometimes you just need a break.

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 15s

African Wild Dog Mom Needs a Break from Pups

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 15s

Video thumbnail: Nature Yearling Wild Dogs Take their Siblings Hostage

Nature

Yearling Wild Dogs Take their Siblings Hostage

The yearlings steal their baby siblings from the den.

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 25s

Yearling Wild Dogs Take their Siblings Hostage

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 2m 25s

Video thumbnail: Nature Dogs in the Land of Lions

Nature

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Follow a close-knit family of wild dogs growing up in a land ruled by lions.

Preview: S37 Ep5 | 35s

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Preview: S37 Ep5 | 35s

Video thumbnail: Nature Interview with Producer and Cinematographer Kim Wolhuter

Nature

Interview with Producer and Cinematographer Kim Wolhuter

Cinematographer and producer, Kim Wolhuter talks about filming African wild dogs.

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 3m 35s

Interview with Producer and Cinematographer Kim Wolhuter

Clip: S37 Ep5 | 3m 35s

See All

You Might Also Like

Smart Health
Prairie Sportsman
Great Minnesota Parks
Minnesota 4-H: Growing True Leaders
Animal R&R
WEDU Quest