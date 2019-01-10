Einstein's Quantum Riddle
Season 46 Episode 2 | 53m 26s
Quantum entanglement is poised to revolutionize technology from networks to code breaking–but first we need to know it’s real. Join physicists as they capture light from across the universe in a bid to prove Einstein’s “spooky action at a distance.”
Aired: 01/09/19
Aired: 01/09/19
