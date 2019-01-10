NOVA

Einstein's Quantum Riddle

Season 46 Episode 2 | 53m 26s

Quantum entanglement is poised to revolutionize technology from networks to code breaking–but first we need to know it’s real. Join physicists as they capture light from across the universe in a bid to prove Einstein’s “spooky action at a distance.”

Aired: 01/09/19

Expires: 02/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video thumbnail: NOVA Pluto and Beyond

NOVA

Pluto and Beyond

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

S46 Ep1 | 53m 51s

Pluto and Beyond

S46 Ep1 | 53m 51s

