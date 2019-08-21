Elephant Path - Njaia Njoku
Season 3 Episode 9 | 54m 40s
The survival of the last wild herd of forest elephants in the Central African Republic is threatened by civil war and a poaching crisis driven by the global demand for ivory. ELEPHANT PATH profiles guardians of the herd united in their commitment: a local tracker, an American biologist and an eco-guard. The film is an indelible tale of devotion set against the beauty of the “Village of Elephants."
Aired: 04/21/19
Aired: 04/21/19
