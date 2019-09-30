Poldark

Episode 1

Season 5 Episode 1 | 53m 6s

A plea for help from Ross’ old Army Colonel, Ned Despard, disturbs the Poldarks’ newfound peace. Demelza manages their affairs in Cornwall but encounters a new opponent. George struggles to engage with the world after Elizabeth’s death.

Aired: 09/29/19

Expires: 10/13/19

Rating: TV-PG

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

