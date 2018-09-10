The Miniaturist

Episode 1

09/09/2018 | 53m 2s

When Nella marries a rich Amsterdam merchant to rescue her family from financial ruin, she arrives to a house full of secrets, a very peculiar wedding gift, and a husband who is not all she imagined.

Aired: 09/09/18

Expires: 09/23/18

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: The Miniaturist Episode 1

Now Showing

The Miniaturist

Episode 1

When Nella marries a rich Amsterdam merchant, she arrives to a house full of secrets.

09/09/2018 | 53m 2s

Episode 1

09/09/2018 | 53m 2s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: The Miniaturist Scene

The Miniaturist

Scene

Petronella Brandt arrives to her eye-opening new life.

Clip: 09/09/2018 | 1m 42s

Scene

Clip: 09/09/2018 | 1m 42s

See All

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
Little Women
Endeavour
Victoria
Poldark
Downton Abbey