Episode 2
Season 4 Episode 2 | 53m 6s
Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death. Cathy is tricked. Will returns to Grantchester.
Aired: 07/21/19
Expires: 08/04/19Video has closed captioning.
Already a KET member? You may have an unactivated KET Passport member benefit. Check to see.
Season 4 Episode 2 | 53m 6s
Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death. Cathy is tricked. Will returns to Grantchester.
Aired: 07/21/19
Expires: 08/04/19Video has closed captioning.
Will struggles with a big decision. A young man’s death proves something to Geordie.
Geordie is surprised to discover where Will really grew up.
Will is the only one able to reach a farming family’s child, who is accused of murder.
Now Showing
Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death.
A murder sees racial tensions spike. Geordie investigates a slum and a deadly web of vice.
Geordie turns to Leonard for assistance in a new case, and Will returns to Grantchester.
Geordie chases down a suspect with the help of Leonard.