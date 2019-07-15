Episode 1
Season 4 Episode 1 | 1h 53m 6s
A murder sees racial tensions spike. Geordie investigates a slum connected to a deadly web of vice.
Aired: 07/14/19
Expires: 07/28/19Video has closed captioning.
Will struggles with a big decision. A young man’s death proves something to Geordie.
Geordie is surprised to discover where Will really grew up.
Will is the only one able to reach a farming family’s child, who is accused of murder.
Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death.
Now Showing
Sidney and newcomer Will Davenport have a heart-to-heart conversation.
The cast bid fond farewell to leading man James Norton.