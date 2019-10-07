Poldark

Episode 2

Season 5 Episode 2 | 53m 6s

Demelza and the children join Ross in London, but his dogged pursuit to help Ned finds them caught in a dangerous web. George’s lingering grief has unexpected consequences, while Dwight’s expertise and honorable intentions place him and his friends on shaky ground.

Aired: 10/06/19

Expires: 10/20/19

Rating: TV-PG

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

