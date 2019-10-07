By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Your report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Get ready for one final season of shenanigans, adventure, laughter and love with The Durrells in Corfu. Revisit where we left off last season, read what the actors have to say about what's in store for their characters, and prepare to say goodbye to the lovable Durrell family.