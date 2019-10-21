The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 4

Season 4 Episode 4 | 51m 42s

Louisa worries about the villa's reputation, but Spiros's presence delights her. Margo bonds with Maud, while Gerry realizes he has feelings for Galini.

Aired: 10/20/19

Expires: 11/03/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 1Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 1

A mysterious new guest places Louisa's boarding house under police scrutiny.

S4 Ep1 | 51m 51s

Episode 1

S4 Ep1 | 51m 51s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 2Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 2

Leslie ponders fatherhood. Louisa receives some confused romantic advances.

S4 Ep2 | 51m 51s

Episode 2

S4 Ep2 | 51m 51s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 3

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 3

Spiros' wife joins the family on a trip that ultimately ends in disaster.

S4 Ep3 | 51m 46s

Episode 3

S4 Ep3 | 51m 46s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 4

Now Showing

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 4

The villa's reputation worries Louisa. Margo bonds with Maud. Gerry realizes something.

S4 Ep4 | 51m 42s

Episode 4

S4 Ep4 | 51m 42s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 5Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 5

The residents of Corfu are excited at the prospect of a visit from the king of Greece.

S4 Ep5 | 51m 51s

Episode 5

S4 Ep5 | 51m 51s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 6Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 6

Just as the Durrells may have found their happy ending, war looms.

S4 Ep6 | 51m 23s

Episode 6

S4 Ep6 | 51m 23s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Preview

The Durrells in Corfu

Preview

The villa's reputation worries Louisa. Margo bonds with Maud. Gerry realizes something.

Preview: S4 Ep4 | 28s

Preview

Preview: S4 Ep4 | 28s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Scene

The Durrells in Corfu

Scene

New information about the state of Spiros' marriage gives Leslie an idea.

Clip: S4 Ep4 | 1m 39s

Scene

Clip: S4 Ep4 | 1m 39s

See All Extras
Get Ready For The Final Season

Special Feature

Get Ready For The Final Season

Learn More

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
Les Miserables
Unforgotten
Mrs. Wilson
Victoria
Poldark