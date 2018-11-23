The Woman in WhiteEpisode 5 Episode 5 | 55m 50s Walter, Marian and Laura are forced into hiding. Sir Percival is now a ghost of his former self, haunted by the possibility of his secret being revealed. Marian and Walter know they must discover it if they are to prove Sir Percival’s role in the conspiracy involving Anne and Laura. Aired: 11/18/18 Expires: 12/02/18 Rating: TV-PG Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.Buy Now:PBSBuy DVDs checkmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeThe Woman in WhiteEpisode 5Season 1 Episode 5Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose