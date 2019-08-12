Grantchester

Episode 5

Season 4 Episode 5 | 52m 46s

Will struggles with a life-changing decision. A young man’s death proves something to Geordie.

Aired: 08/11/19

Expires: 08/25/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Episode 4

Grantchester

Episode 4

Geordie is surprised to discover where Will really grew up.

S4 Ep4 | 53m 6s

Episode 4

S4 Ep4 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Episode 3Passport

Grantchester

Episode 3

Will is the only one able to reach a farming family’s child, who is accused of murder.

S4 Ep3 | 53m 6s

Episode 3

S4 Ep3 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Episode 2Passport

Grantchester

Episode 2

Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death.

S4 Ep2 | 53m 6s

Episode 2

S4 Ep2 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Episode 1Passport

Grantchester

Episode 1

A murder sees racial tensions spike. Geordie investigates a slum and a deadly web of vice.

S4 Ep1 | 1h 53m 6s

Episode 1

S4 Ep1 | 1h 53m 6s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Preview

Grantchester

Preview

Will struggles with a life-changing decision. A death proves something to Geordie.

Preview: S4 Ep5 | 28s

Preview

Preview: S4 Ep5 | 28s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Working with Robson Green

Grantchester

Working with Robson Green

Tom Brittney describes what it was like to work alongside Robson Green.

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 24s

Working with Robson Green

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 24s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Will's Journey

Grantchester

Will's Journey

Tom Brittney breaks down who Will Davenport is, and his journey this season.

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 2m 18s

Will's Journey

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 2m 18s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Scene

Grantchester

Scene

After tragedy, Will struggles with his responsibilities at home and in Grantchester.

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 4s

Scene

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 4s

Video thumbnail: Grantchester Hopes for Season 5

Grantchester

Hopes for Season 5

Tom Brittney predicts what may be ahead for Will, Geordie and more in Season 5.

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 20s

Hopes for Season 5

Clip: S4 Ep5 | 1m 20s

