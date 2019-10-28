Poldark

Episode 5

Season 5 Episode 5 | 53m 6s

Ross returns to London in the hope of securing his friends’ passage home and Drake takes a bold risk to help Morwenna. Geoffrey Charles and Cecily find themselves in trouble, while George and his allies hatch a plan to destroy their opposition for good.

Aired: 10/27/19

Expires: 11/10/19

Rating: TV-14

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 1Passport

Poldark

Episode 1

An old friend pleads for Ross' help, while George struggles after Elizabeth's death.

S5 Ep1 | 53m 6s

Episode 1

S5 Ep1 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 2Passport

Poldark

Episode 2

Demelza and the children join Ross. Dwight’s expertise places him on shaky ground.

S5 Ep2 | 53m 6s

Episode 2

S5 Ep2 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 3Passport

Poldark

Episode 3

Ross’ mission to help Ned bears fruit, but at a cost. Demelza tries to help the community.

S5 Ep3 | 53m 6s

Episode 3

S5 Ep3 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 4

Poldark

Episode 4

Ross receives hopeful news. A devastating discovery leaves two in turmoil.

S5 Ep4 | 53m 6s

Episode 4

S5 Ep4 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 5

Now Showing

Poldark

Episode 5

Ross returns to London, Drake takes a bold risk, and George conspires with his allies.

S5 Ep5 | 53m 6s

Episode 5

S5 Ep5 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 6Passport

Poldark

Episode 6

Geoffrey Charles makes a desperate plan. Ross pleads for Dwight’s help before Ned’s trial.

S5 Ep6 | 53m 6s

Episode 6

S5 Ep6 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 7Passport

Poldark

Episode 7

Ross seeks vengeance. Demelza discovers the identities of the smugglers.

S5 Ep7 | 53m 6s

Episode 7

S5 Ep7 | 53m 6s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Episode 8Passport

Poldark

Episode 8

Several months later, Ross and his friends must launch their most daring plan yet.

S5 Ep8 | 52m 46s

Episode 8

S5 Ep8 | 52m 46s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Poldark Scene

Poldark

Scene

Pascoe informs Demelza of a new way to pay her employees, but will they all accept it?

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 1m 8s

Scene

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 1m 8s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Drake & Morwenna: Forever & Always

Poldark

Drake & Morwenna: Forever & Always

They found each other. Relive Drake and Morwenna's epic love story.

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 1m 59s

Drake & Morwenna: Forever & Always

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 1m 59s

Video thumbnail: Poldark The Cast on Cornwall

Poldark

The Cast on Cornwall

The cast reminisce on their years filming in Cornwall and reveal what they'll miss most.

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 2m 54s

The Cast on Cornwall

Clip: S5 Ep5 | 2m 54s

Video thumbnail: Poldark Preview

Poldark

Preview

Ross returns to London, Drake takes a bold risk, and George conspires with his allies.

Preview: S5 Ep5 | 28s

Preview

Preview: S5 Ep5 | 28s

See All Extras
