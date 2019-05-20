Les Miserables

Episode 6

Episode 6 | 1h 14m 23s

Marius mans the barricades, where a hostile Valjean intercepts him. They end up fleeing together through the sewers of Paris. Cosette’s story reaches its conclusion. So does Javert’s.

Aired: 05/19/19

Expires: 06/02/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.
Les Miserables

Episode 6

Valjean and Marius flee the barricades. Javert’s story reaches its conclusion.

Ep6 | 1h 14m 23s

Episode 6

Ep6 | 1h 14m 23s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Les Miserables The Look of Les Misérables

Les Miserables

The Look of Les Misérables

The cast and crew talk about the beautiful locations, costumes and design of the series.

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 28s

The Look of Les Misérables

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 28s

Video thumbnail: Les Miserables Episode 6 Preview

Les Miserables

Episode 6 Preview

Valjean intercepts Marius at the barricades. Javert's story reaches its conclusion.

Preview: Ep6 | 28s

Episode 6 Preview

Preview: Ep6 | 28s

Video thumbnail: Les Miserables The Cast On Love & Redemption

Les Miserables

The Cast On Love & Redemption

The cast reflects on the themes of love, redemption and hope in Les Misérables.

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 11s

The Cast On Love & Redemption

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 11s

Video thumbnail: Les Miserables Episode 6 Scene

Les Miserables

Episode 6 Scene

The fight continues on at the barricade, but someone must handle the captive Javert.

Clip: Ep6 | 1m 6s

Episode 6 Scene

Clip: Ep6 | 1m 6s

See All Extras

