Episode 6
Season 4 Episode 6 | 51m 23s
In the series finale, just as the Durrells may have found their happy ending, the islanders realize they can no longer ignore the rumblings of war.
Aired: 11/03/19
Expires: 11/17/19Video has closed captioning.
A mysterious new guest places Louisa's boarding house under police scrutiny.
Leslie ponders fatherhood. Louisa receives some confused romantic advances.
Spiros' wife joins the family on a trip that ultimately ends in disaster.
The villa's reputation worries Louisa. Margo bonds with Maud. Gerry realizes something.
The residents of Corfu are excited at the prospect of a visit from the king of Greece.
Just as the Durrells may have found their happy ending, war looms.
Finally home with the family, Margo has something important to share with her mother.
