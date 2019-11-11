Episode 7
Season 5 Episode 7 | 53m 6s
Ross seeks vengeance in London, while Demelza discovers the identities of the smugglers. Caroline puts her insecurities aside to help a friend, drawing perilous attention to herself in turn.
Aired: 11/10/19
Expires: 11/24/19Video has closed captioning.
