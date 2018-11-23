The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 8

Season 3 Episode 8 | 51m 27s

When the circus comes to town, the contortionist captures Larry's eye and Margo takes to the ring. But will the big top work its magic on Louisa and Spiros?

Aired: 11/18/18

Expires: 12/02/18

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking Cruises and Farmers Insurance with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 8

Now Showing

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 8

When the circus comes to town, the contortionist captures Larry's eye.

S3 Ep8 | 51m 27s

Episode 8

S3 Ep8 | 51m 27s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 7

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 7

The scandalous writer Henry Miller visits Larry on Corfu.

S3 Ep7 | 51m 49s

Episode 7

S3 Ep7 | 51m 49s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 6Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 6

It's Gerry's 13th birthday, but Louisa hasn't noticed that he's an adolescent.

S3 Ep6 | 51m 49s

Episode 6

S3 Ep6 | 51m 49s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 5Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 5

A new Italian family takes up residence in Corfu, spiriting Spiros away from Louisa.

S3 Ep5 | 51m 48s

Episode 5

S3 Ep5 | 51m 48s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 4Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 4

On Larry's invitation, the family hosts an Indian prince and a drunken Captain Creech.

S3 Ep4 | 51m 49s

Episode 4

S3 Ep4 | 51m 49s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 3Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 3

Louisa and Larry arrive in England while the family keeps things running in Corfu.

S3 Ep3 | 51m 48s

Episode 3

S3 Ep3 | 51m 48s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 2Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 2

The cycle of life descends on Corfu when a sudden death takes Louisa back to England.

S3 Ep2 | 51m 49s

Episode 2

S3 Ep2 | 51m 49s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Episode 1Passport

The Durrells in Corfu

Episode 1

Louisa wants her kids to clean house, preferably Leslie of girlfriends and Gerry of pets.

S3 Ep1 | 51m 48s

Episode 1

S3 Ep1 | 51m 48s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Preview

The Durrells in Corfu

Preview

When the circus comes to town, the contortionist captures Larry's eye.

Preview: S3 Ep8 | 27s

Preview

Preview: S3 Ep8 | 27s

Video thumbnail: The Durrells in Corfu Scene

The Durrells in Corfu

Scene

Margo makes Gerry levitate, in this scene from The Durrells in Corfu Season 3 finale.

Clip: S3 Ep8 | 49s

Scene

Clip: S3 Ep8 | 49s

See All

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
The Miniaturist
Poldark
Victoria
Press
Little Women