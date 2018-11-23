The Durrells in CorfuEpisode 8 Season 3 Episode 8 | 51m 27s When the circus comes to town, the contortionist captures Larry's eye and Margo takes to the ring. But will the big top work its magic on Louisa and Spiros? Aired: 11/18/18 Expires: 12/02/18 Rating: TV-PG Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.Buy Now:PBSBuy DVDs AppleBuy on iTunes AmazonBuy on AmazoncheckmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeThe Durrells in CorfuEpisode 8Season 3 Episode 8Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseCloseFunding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking Cruises and Farmers Insurance with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.